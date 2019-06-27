John Delaney Having Zero Fun On A Giant Slide Is The Newest 2020 Debate Meme

An old photograph in which Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney appears to be having an indifferent time on a giant slide is going viral.
Will Sommer, a reporter for The Daily Beast, shared the picture — originally taken at the 2018 Iowa State Fair — on Twitter late Thursday evening. It inevitably took on a life of its own, just after the former Maryland representative appeared in the first of several televised 2020 debates.
Now, to be fair, Delaney did look like he was having a slightly better time in this other still from that August day in Des Moines:
But he still became the latest meme of the night ― which, of course, included that Spanish-speaking moment from former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.