John Delaney Having Zero Fun On A Giant Slide Is The Newest 2020 Debate Meme

An old photograph in which Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney appears to be having an indifferent time on a giant slide is going viral.

Will Sommer, a reporter for The Daily Beast, shared the picture — originally taken at the 2018 Iowa State Fair — on Twitter late Thursday evening. It inevitably took on a life of its own, just after the former Maryland representative appeared in the first of several televised 2020 debates.

Delaney has powerful meme energy pic.twitter.com/rxsM3mx5eN — Will Sommer (@willsommer) June 27, 2019

Now, to be fair, Delaney did look like he was having a slightly better time in this other still from that August day in Des Moines:

The Washington Post via Getty Images

But he still became the latest meme of the night ― which, of course, included that Spanish-speaking moment from former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.﻿

I thought for a second that was William and Kate 🙃 — Damjana Finci (@DamjanaFinci) June 27, 2019

Vote for John Delaney - he’s the only candidate who remains stoic even on a giant slide pic.twitter.com/g8Tjm2JK02 — c b c 🍓 (@chelseybcoombs) June 27, 2019

How is that photo real??? — Calmguy Normalman (@ohmyskeet) June 27, 2019

TFW your neoliberal economic policies are a race to the bottom. — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) June 27, 2019

I refuse to have fun until I am president — sKane (@sKaneNOLA) June 27, 2019

He looks very wonderful for a magic carpet ride. pic.twitter.com/5Mz4OYg6zT — 🌜Squidward Dabs🌛 (@dabs_squidward) June 27, 2019

Does anyone else hear the Sesame Street end credits music in their head when they see this? — Eephus Pitch (@eephusasher) June 27, 2019

Initiate fun mode. — Hake Jyland 🔙🔛🔝 (@AdjectiveNouns) June 27, 2019