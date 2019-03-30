2020 Democratic Candidate John Delaney Defends Pro-Wall Street Voting Record

Former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.) defended his pro-Wall Street voting record on Saturday at a candidate forum in northwest Iowa.

Delaney, a former finance entrepreneur spending a chunk of his personal fortune on a long-shot presidential run, joined four other Democratic presidential candidates at HuffPost and the Open Markets Institute’s Heartland Forum in Storm Lake, Iowa.

HuffPost’s Zach Carter asked Delaney whether his emphasis on bipartisanship sugarcoated his history of joining Republicans on legislation gutting Wall Street regulations. Carter noted that over the course of his career in Congress, Delaney had received over $2 million from financial firms and their employees.

Delaney stood behind his policy votes, without specifically addressing the suggestion that he might have been compromised by the campaign cash that he received.

Referring specifically to a vote in favor of a May 2018 law exempting a large swath of banks from key provisions of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, Delaney declared, “The things I did in the Dodd-Frank framework were focused on helping community banks, because I think community banks are the backbone of our country.”

In fact, while Republicans and many Democrats insisted that the Dodd-Frank rollback legislation was narrowly tailored to provide relief to community banks, it loosened some regulations for big banks with assets of up to $250 billion.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney at the Heartland Forum in Storm Lake, Iowa, on Saturday, an event co-sponsored by HuffPost.

Carter followed up, asking about additional votes Delaney, a former member of the House Financial Services Committee, took to soften or roll back banking rules.

Delaney again insisted that he was focused on providing relief for small banks.

The Maryland congressman said that the Dodd-Frank reform law was necessary to address the 2008 financial crisis, but imperfect.

“Of course we had to do something really big, but I also believe it is a fundamental responsibility of the Congress and the government to update those transformative laws, because you shouldn’t presume you got it right the first time,” he said.

Delaney represented Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, which stretches from affluent Washington suburbs to the state’s rural western panhandle, from 2013 to 2018.

Delaney, 55, emerged from a blue-collar upbringing to found two major financial firms. His success in the field amassed him a net worth of over $230 million.

In three terms in Congress, he established himself as solidly in the business-friendly wing of the party, joining the moderate New Democrat Coalition and the No Labels group’s bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

Delaney was the first Democratic presidential candidate to announce a 2020 run, entering the field in July 2017 ― more than a year before any other candidate.

With the help of a personal loan to his campaign of $4.6 million, Delaney has set up a formidable operation in Iowa.