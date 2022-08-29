Harvard Polling Expert Reveals How Democrats Could Keep Control Over House

Not long ago, the conventional wisdom suggested Democrats had no chance of keeping their slim majority in the House of Representatives.
President Joe Biden’s plunging popularly, combined with a historical trend of voters rejecting the party of a new president during the midterms, indicated that the GOP was set to take control.
But that could be changing.
Democrats have scored a series of legislative wins, Biden’s approval ratings are trending higher and Democratic voters are outraged and energized by the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Harvard polling expert John Della Volpe told MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan there’s also another factor that could potentially swing the midterms for Democrats: younger voters.