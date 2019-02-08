The political world flooded Twitter with heartfelt messages of condolence following the death of former Rep. John Dingell Jr. (D-Mich.) at 92 on Thursday.
Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former first lady Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) joined dozens of lawmakers, governors and party officials from both sides of the aisle to share poignant tributes:
My statement on the passing of former Congressman John Dingell: pic.twitter.com/gjBYHHImzB— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 8, 2019
John Dingell was the Dean of the House. He earned that title — not just because he was there the longest — but because he led with great moral courage and vision. He was a friend and I will miss him terribly. Debbie is in my prayers.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 8, 2019
For nearly 60 years, John Dingell represented the people of Michigan with honor, integrity & great good humor. There are few major legislative triumphs since 1955 that he didn’t have a key hand in passing. Hillary & I are grateful to have worked with him & called him our friend.— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 8, 2019
I, our country, and Twitter will miss @JohnDingell’s quick wit, good heart, and profound sense of patriotism. My thoughts are with @RepDebDingell, the whole Dingell family, and the wide community of friends, constituents, and fellow Americans who admired and respected him.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 8, 2019
America has lost a beloved pillar of the Congress & one of the greatest legislators in our history. @JohnDingell’s entire life was lived in service to our country. His leadership played an important role in the passage of both #Medicare and the #ACA. https://t.co/1nt6YqB0oe— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 8, 2019
John Dingell’s legacy, from his early championing of healthcare to his joyous wit, will always be a prime example of showing love for people by fighting hard for them. An example to all of us.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 8, 2019
Wishing @RepDebDingell & his loved ones peace during this difficult time. https://t.co/8nyWYuZnDQ
What a life. As the longest-serving member of Congress, John Dingell helped increase access to health care, defended the auto industry, and was always good for just the right tweet. Sending @RepDebDingell and the rest of her family all my love.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 8, 2019
John Dingell will be remembered as a legendary public servant who served his constituents honorably for six decades. My heart is with the Dingell family during this difficult time. https://t.co/pLpqqi7tCG— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 8, 2019
No one fought harder to make health care a human right than @JohnDingell. He believed in the power of government to even out the arbitrary hard edges of life, and I’m lucky to have served with him and leaned from him. RIP.— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 8, 2019
Sending my love to the Dingell family tonight. John was an incredible leader and statesman, and I was lucky to serve with him in the House. Prayers for peace and comfort during this time.— Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) February 8, 2019
Sending my heartfelt prayers and aloha to @RepDebDingell and John Dingell’s loved ones for their great loss. John served our country with honor and dignity, and will be greatly missed— Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiPress) February 8, 2019
.@JohnDingell was truly one of the greatest FDR Democrats in the modern era. A master legislator, few people in our history, with the exception of US presidents, had such a profound influence on the issues that matter most to Americans. My heart is with @RepDebDingell and family.— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 8, 2019
I was only lucky enough to serve alongside @JohnDingell for one term but will always appreciate the example he set for the next generation of lawmakers. He was a true statesman, great human being, & had a great sense of humor. We’re praying for you & your family, @RepDebDingell. https://t.co/hd59OSCNZy— Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) February 8, 2019
John Dingell was a giant. His fingerprints are on countless pieces of legislation that form the framework for our country, and no one told a better story. He will be missed but he will never be forgotten. Thinking of @RepDebDingell and his family today.— Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) February 8, 2019
I mourn the loss of a dear friend - @JohnDingell. A great man, a great Congressman and a great American. My sympathies to @RepDebDingell and the entire family. May @JohnDingell Rest In Peace— Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) February 8, 2019
We will miss you, Chairman Dingell.— Ben Ray Lujan (@repbenraylujan) February 8, 2019
John Dingell was a legend and I am so sad to hear of his of passing. He will be sorely missed. Sending my warmest wishes to my good friend @RepDebDingell and their entire family.— Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) February 8, 2019
.@RepDebDingell - my deepest condolences and love to you and your family upon losing the love of your life. @JohnDingell was a hero and warrior who made the world a better place. He will be missed but his legacy lives on. https://t.co/5mi6RJJw8I— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) February 8, 2019
My prayers are with @RepDebDingell and all the family and friends of @JohnDingell. John Dingell is a congressional legend. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/GdfIb46u3v— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 8, 2019
John Dingell left a lasting impression with everyone he met. As the longest serving member of the House in history, he will be missed and remembered for his lifetime of service. Farewell to the Dean of the House and deepest condolences to his wife @RepDebDingell.— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 8, 2019
So sad about the passing of Congressman John Dingell. He leaves an incredible legacy after almost 60 years serving in the House.— Rep. Suzan DelBene (@RepDelBene) February 8, 2019
Deeply saddened by the passing of @JohnDingell. A fierce defender of our environment and healthcare advocate, John served with strength and a steady commitment to making our nation a better place for all. Thoughts are with @RepDebDingell and may his legacy live on.— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 8, 2019
America is a better country because of @JohnDingell and his decades of service to our country. My heart goes out to @RepDebDingell & the Dingell family at this time. https://t.co/y0dzDABN2W— Rep. Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) February 8, 2019
My thoughts and prayers are with my colleague @RepDebDingell tonight as she mourns the loss of her husband and former Representative @JohnDingell. Joe and I offer our sincerest condolences to you and your family during this difficult time.— Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) February 8, 2019
John Dingell was a giant of public service. He entered public office under Eisenhower. I’m grateful I had the opportunity to serve with him in his final years in the House. His death is our country’s loss.— David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) February 8, 2019
My thoughts and prayers are with his beloved wife @RepDebDingell.
Rest In Peace, @JohnDingell. A leader who believed in the power and the obligation of the legislative branch to improve the lives of Americans. May his memory, and his example be a blessing for all of us.— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 8, 2019
I’m sending my love to @RepDebDingell tonight as her heart has broken. @JohnDingell was the love of her life and the light of all ours. He was smart, good and wickedly funny. His legacy at the US House will live on - I’m grateful for the years I was lucky to learn from him.— Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) February 8, 2019
Congressman @JohnDingell was a giant and a powerhouse for good who fought every day for his constituents in Congress. His dedication to public service should serve as an inspiration to everyone. My thoughts are with @RepDebDingell and their family. We lost a legend today.— Colin Allred (@RepColinAllred) February 8, 2019
Sending my condolences to @RepDebDingell and the entire Dingell family. Representative John Dingell was a legendary public servant and he will be missed. https://t.co/h0bmT6IY3W— Rep. Jennifer Wexton (@RepWexton) February 8, 2019
I am saddened to hear of the passing of former Congressman John Dingell. He leaves behind an incredible legacy of selfless public service. My thoughts are with @RepDebDingell and her family during this difficult time.— Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) February 8, 2019
John Dingell was a towering figure in Congress. He was a master legislator, known for his tireless preparation, good humor and dedication to public service and oversight. I was lucky to call John Dingell my mentor, and even luckier to call him my friend. He'll be forever missed. pic.twitter.com/MjrgcQPD67— Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) February 8, 2019
Saddened to hear of the passing of @JohnDingell, a giant in the Congress who represented the Midwest well. (And whose mastery of Twitter showed it can be done at any age.) Thoughts are with @RepDebDingell and their family tonight.— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 8, 2019
.@JohnDingell was a champion for Michiganders and all hardworking Americans. I am saddened by the loss of the Dean. His was an American life well lived, and he will be missed by all. My thoughts are with @RepDebDingell and his entire family.— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) February 8, 2019
Today the great State of Michigan said farewell to one of our greatest leaders. John Dingell will forever be remembered as ‘The Dean’ of Congress not simply for the length of his service, but for his unparalleled record of legislative accomplishments.— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) February 8, 2019
Our nation mourns the passing of a legend.— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 8, 2019
As the longest-serving congressman in U.S. history, John Dingell represented the people of Michigan with high honor, great humor, and a bigger heart.
I am fortunate to have formed a lifelong friendship with Debbie Dingell, and I send my sincerest condolences to her and their family during this time.— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 8, 2019
History will always remember John for his commitment and service to Michigan and his love for Debbie.
Do you have information you want to share with HuffPost? Here’s how.