Nashville Police Chief's Son, Wanted In Shooting Of 2 Officers, Found Dead

Nashville Police Chief John Drake, seen in March, said he had had “very minimal contact over many years” with his son. He called for his capture and for him to be “held accountable for his actions.” via Associated Press

The estranged son of Nashville’s police chief, who was wanted in the shooting of two Tennessee police officers over the weekend, has been found dead after a four-day manhunt, authorities said.

John Drake Jr., 38, died Tuesday night from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound in Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Drake was wanted for two counts of attempted murder after wounding La Vergne Officers Ashely Boleyjack and Gregory Kern during a shooting outside of a Dollar General store on Saturday. One of the officers was shot in the shoulder and the other in the groin, La Vergne city officials said.

Drake is believed to have shot himself in a backyard shed following a brief police chase. Authorities say he stole a car at gunpoint at 6 p.m. and then crashed the vehicle while pursued by police. He then fled on foot into the shed.

“While officers were surrounding the residence to contain the shed, a gunshot was heard, and it appears he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Nashville Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron told local station WSMV-TV.

Drake’s father, Chief John Drake, had said in a statement that he had had “very minimal contact over many years” with his son. He encouraged his capture and for him to be “held accountable for his actions.”

“Despite my efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38 years old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon. He has not been a part of my life for quite some time,” the police chief said. He offered his thoughts and prayers to the two officers wounded.

La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews on Tuesday thanked all law enforcement officers for their help in pursuing Drake and offered his prayers to the police chief and his family.

A statement from Chief Christopher Moews. pic.twitter.com/dyy3lKZZtf — La Vergne, TN Police Department (@LaVergneTNPD) October 25, 2023