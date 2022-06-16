Trump Adviser Seemed To Know His 'Fake Elector' Plan Was Garbage

During its third day of hearings, the committee presented evidence that lawyer John Eastman, who publicly championed the theory that former Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to certify fake slates of electors to keep the former president in power, admitted privately that it likely wouldn’t stand up in court.

Eastman acknowledged to Pence attorney Greg Jacob that he believed the Supreme Court would likely unanimously strike down the plan, Jacob testified. Eastman seemed to be more confident in an alternate idea for delaying the certification of the election: Pence could send election results back to the states.

Both of those efforts were part of a broader push to stop Congress from certifying the election results ― a normally routine procedure that on Jan. 6, 2021, sparked an insurrection. The Jan. 6 committee argued on Thursday that Trump and his allies, Eastman included, spurred on the attack on the Capitol by pushing lies about the election.

The “fake elector” theory was part of that plot. After Trump lost the 2020 election to now-President Joe Biden, Republicans in seven battleground states devised plans to form alternate slates of electors to help overturn the results.

Eastman told Jacob that if Pence did certify these electors, the Supreme Court would side against him.

“[Eastman] initially started, ‘Well, maybe you’d only lose 7-2,’ but ultimately acknowledged that, no, we would lose 9-0. No judge would support his argument,” Jacob testified.

That admission could be used to argue that Trump’s outside attorney knew he was committing a crime when he pressured the vice president to obstruct the electoral vote count.

The committee also revealed Thursday that Eastman requested a pardon from Trump in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“I’ve decided I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works,” Eastman wrote in an email to Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.