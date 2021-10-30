'Coup Memo' Lawyer Ripped Mike Pence As He Hid From Jan. 6 'Hanging' Mob: Report

The attorney who wrote the infamous “coup memos” on how to jettison the results of a legitimate presidential election angrily blamed then-Vice President Mike Pence for the Capitol “siege” as rioters roamed through the building on Jan. 6, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

Donald Trump attorney John Eastman lambasted Pence’s chief counsel at the time, Greg Jacob, as he and Pence were under guard and hiding out as the mob streamed through the Capitol.

“The ‘siege’ is because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary to allow this to be aired in a public way so that the American people can see for themselves what happened,” Eastman reportedly wrote to Jacob, referring to Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud.

Jacob quoted from he email in an opinion piece he planned to publish earlier this year but ultimately opted not to. A draft of the article was obtained by the Post.

Eastman “displayed a shocking lack of awareness of how those practical implications were playing out in real time,” Jacob wrote in the draft, according to the Post. He called Eastman’s relentless legal advice on how to subvert Americans’ vote “a barrage of bankrupt legal theories.”

Jacob wrote in the draft column that Eastman and Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani were part of a “cadre of outside lawyers” who had “spun a web of lies and disinformation” in an attempt to pressure Pence to betray his oath of office and the Constitution by rejecting electoral votes, the Post noted.

Eastman confirmed to the Post that he wrote the email to Jacob, but denied that he was blaming Pence for the violence. He insisted the election was “plagued by widespread fraud,” a perspective unsupported by any evidence.

Eastman was part of a Trump “war room” team based in the Willard Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C., after Biden’s victory, plotting how to overturn the results of the presidential election.