Twitter erupted with memes Thursday after the Jan. 6 House select committee revealed a brazen email written by an attorney who advised then-President Donald Trump on his effort to overturn the 2020 election.
“I’ve decided that I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works,” John Eastman wrote in an email Rudy Giuliani, then Trump’s personal attorney, in the days following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress.
The House select committee presented the document Thursday in its third day of hearings, alongside other evidence indicating that Eastman publicly championed the theory that Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to certify fake slates of electors to keep Trump in office while privately acknowledging it likely wouldn’t stand up in court.
That admission could be used to argue that Eastman knowingly committed a crime when he pressured Pence to obstruct the electoral vote count, which the vice president presided over on the day of the Capitol riot.
Eastman spoke at Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally just before the assault on the Capitol. In his remarks, he pushed the former president’s lie that the election had been rigged and demanded that Pence send the official Electoral College results back to the states.
Hundreds in the crowd went on to storm the U.S. Capitol, some chanting “hang Mike Pence” as they took matters into their own hands to attempt to keep Trump in power.
Five days later, Eastman apparently decided that he “should be on the pardon list.”
He never got one. Dozens of others did, though, in a pardon spree during Trump’s final days in office.
