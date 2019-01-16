Michigan State University Interim President John Engler Resigns

Nassar, the former MSU and USA Gymnastics team doctor, is accused of sexually abusing nearly 500 young athletes under the guise of medical treatment. He is now serving sentences of 60 years, 40 to 125 years and 40 to 175 years in prison for child sexual abuse and child pornography.

MSU, along with USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee, has come under fire from survivors and advocates against sexual abuse for failing to prevent the abuse and in some cases knowingly allowing it to continue.

Engler used roughly nine of the 11 pages of his resignation letter to detail his accomplishments as MSU’s interim president, from increasing mental health services on campus to reorganizing the school’s Office of Audit, Risk and Compliance.

He also appeared to accuse the board of bias in its request for his resignation.

“The election of two new Democratic members and the appointment of a Democrat to replace Trustee George Perles has created a new majority on the Board,” Engler wrote in the opening paragraph of his letter.