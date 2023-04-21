Sen. John Fetterman Sparks Conversation About Cannabis Reform With 4/20 Tweet

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) concentrated on changing cannabis laws in a series of Twitter posts on Thursday.

The legislator marked April 20 – also known as 4/20, a celebration of all things cannabis ― by passing along a message about marijuana reform to his 77,000 followers.

Advertisement

Fetterman started his posts wearing a stony expression while holding up a green flag that said, “It’s 420 somewhere.”

“It’s 4:20 on 4/20. That’s the tweet,” he wrote.

It’s 4:20 on 4/20. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/eG34QREjzP — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 20, 2023

Fetterman then hashed out his plans for more sensible pot policies.

“No more Reefer Madness,” he wrote while calling for the Drug Enforcement Administration to remove cannabis from its list of Schedule 1 drugs, a category that includes substances like methamphetamine and heroin.

The politician, who recently returned to Washington, D.C., after treatment for depression, also suggested expunging marijuana convictions and enacting what he called “common sense home grow” policies.

Advertisement

“More jobs. More justice. More freedom,” he tweeted, later adding, “I always have and always will fight for legal weed & ending the racist War on Drugs.”

Medical marijuana use was greenlighted in Pennsylvania in 2016, but recreational use is still illegal. The Keystone State’s Democratic majority hopes to vote on cannabis law reforms this session, however.

Fetterman isn’t the only one on Capitol Hill trying to spark change around drug laws.

Legislators in the House passed the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act a year ago.