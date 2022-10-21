Obama Appears In John Fetterman Ad Ahead Of Mehmet Oz Debate

John Fetterman’s Senate campaign on Friday released a new ad featuring former President Barack Obama, one day after President Joe Biden visited Pennsylvania to stump for the Democratic candidate.

In the 30-second spot, Obama addresses Pennsylvania voters directly about the “important choices” they’ll be making this year, including “the fate of our democracy and a woman’s right to choose.”

“I know John will fight for Pennsylvanians,” the 44th president concludes, endorsing the lieutenant governor for the Senate seat. “You can count on John Fetterman; make sure he can count on you.”

Honored to have President Obama on this team 💯 pic.twitter.com/npSw6hXcxG — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 21, 2022

The ad comes a day after Biden stumped for Fetterman at the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh. The 52-year-old structure collapsed in January but is on track to be rebuilt by the end of the year with the help of funding allocated in Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, passed into law in 2021.

“By Christmas, God willing, we’ll be walking ― I’m coming back to walk over this sucker,” Biden said. “When you see these projects in your neighborhoods, cranes going up, shovels in the ground, I want you to feel the way I feel: pride.”

At a fundraising event later Thursday, Biden praised Fetterman’s integrity and follow-through.

“You never have to wonder that he means what he says,” Biden told the crowd.