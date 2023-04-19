John Fetterman Describes Deep Depression After Dr. Oz Debate: ‘I Wasn't Functional’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) says his mental health took a sharp turn for the worse last year after he struggled during a nationally televised debate against his opponent in the Senate race, Mehmet Oz.

The Pennsylvania politician, 53, opened up about his personal experience with depression in an interview alongside his wife, Gisele Fetterman, published by People on Wednesday.

In the piece, Fetterman revealed how reactions to the Oct. 25 debate prompted a “seismic” shift in his mental health, eventually leading him to seek psychiatric help.

Fetterman returned to Washington, D.C., on Monday, his first time on Capitol Hill since he checked into inpatient treatment for depression in February.

“It’s great to be back,” he told press waiting outside the Senate chamber.

Fetterman, the former mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, says he’s dealt with depression throughout his life. But he said felt a new type of pressure while running for one of Pennsylvania’s coveted seats in the U.S. Senate.

At the same time, he was recovering from a 2021 stroke.

Once Republican donors started pouring money into Oz’s campaign, Fetterman said, things began “getting really, really ugly.”

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) discusses details of the Ethics Act at the U.S. Capitol on April 18, 2023. SARAH SILBIGER via Reuters

The legislator said the “personal” attacks, many of which questioned his ability to serve, “accelerated the depression.”

It was the debate, however, that led to a “seismic” shift for him.

“I’ll never forget the date,” he told People. “I knew going into this debate that millions of people were going to be watching. And it wasn’t even just for Pennsylvanians watching, this would be kind of national... [it] would be living in history.”

“But I was still in recovery from the stroke,” he noted. “It would be trying to run a marathon with a broken ankle.”

Despite criticism over his debate performance, Fetterman ultimately won the seat. After his swearing in, though, his mental health hit an all-time low.

“I literally stopped eating and drinking and I wasn’t functional,” he said.

Knowing he needed help, Fetterman checked into inpatient psychiatric care in mid-February.

The senator reminded People that mental health is not a partisan issue, telling the magazine: “I don’t care if you’re a liberal or conservative, Republican or Democrat, we all can be depressed ― and we all can get made healthier.”