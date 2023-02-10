What's Hot

Rioter Who Paraded Confederate Flag Through U.S. Capitol On Jan. 6 Sentenced

Doug Mastriano Makes Dan Cox, QAnon-Sympathizing Insurrectionist, Chief Of Staff

Elon Musk Reportedly Fires Twitter Engineer For A Really Petty Reason

Melanie Lynskey Slams 'Top Model' Winner For Body-Shaming 'Last Of Us' Comment

Harrison Ford Has A Mic-Drop Response To Suggestion That He Has Social Anxiety

Ticked-Off Tennis Star Smashes One Racket, And Another, And...

Republican Nancy Mace's Kevin McCarthy Roast Leaves D.C. Crowd In Shock

Trump Put Nearly $1 Million Of Donor Money Into His Own Pockets Since Leaving Office

Donald Trump Regains Access To Facebook, Instagram Accounts: Reports

Kristen Bell On Why She Tells Her Kids That 'Daddy Is An Addict' And In Recovery

Burt Bacharach, Legendary Composer Of Pop Songs, Dies At 94

Reese Witherspoon Once Saved The Day For Passengers During An In-Flight Mishap

PoliticsU.S. SenateJohn Fettermanhospitalized

Sen. John Fetterman Remains In Hospital; MRI Rules Out Stroke

The Pennsylvania Democrat was hospitalized Wednesday after feeling lightheaded at the Senate Democratic retreat.
Shruti Rajkumar

Reporter

Test results Thursday confirmed that Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who was hospitalized on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded at a political gathering, is not experiencing another stroke, according to his Senate office team.

Fetterman, who was attending a Senate Democratic retreat, was hospitalized Wednesday in Washington, D.C., and was expected to stay at least a second night. The senator had suffered a stroke in May 2022, days before the Democratic primary election in Pennsylvania.

According to his team, MRI results and other tests Thursday evening ruled out another stroke. Fetterman was also being monitored with an electroencephalogram (EEG) for signs of seizures, though reportedly none had been detected as of Thursday evening.

Shortly after his stroke last year, Fetterman underwent surgery to insert a pacemaker to regulate his atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm. The stroke also left him with an auditory processing disorder, which is common among stroke survivors. He took some time away from the campaign to recover, and by October his doctors said he was “recovering well” and was healthy enough to finish his Senate campaign and would be able to work in the Senate.

But his health became a primary focus of the Pennsylvania Senate race, especially from his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, whose campaign mocked Fetterman’s stroke and his general health, including ableist attacks from Oz and other elected officials.

Fetterman ended up defeating Oz by 5 percentage points in the November midterm elections, helping keep the Democrats in control of the Senate, although narrowly. On Tuesday, he attended President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Shruti Rajkumar - Reporter

Reporter

Popular in the Community