Sen. John Fetterman Hospitalized Overnight

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) was hospitalized Wednesday night after “feeling lightheaded” at the Senate Democratic retreat.

Fetterman suffered a near-fatal stroke last year days before he won his primary, but communications director Joe Calvello said in a statement that initial tests do not show any signs of a new stroke.

Advertisement

He added that Fetterman is undergoing more tests and will remain overnight for observation at George Washington University Hospital.

“He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family,” Calvello said.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May 2022 caused by atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat condition, and was fitted with a pacemaker for his cardiomyopathy, which makes it harder for the heart to pump blood.

The stroke left him with an auditory processing disorder. Doctors said he was recovering well, cognitively healthy and capable of serving, but the campaign of rival Mehmet Oz turned his health into an issue and aides to Oz outright mocked Fetterman over it.

Fetterman defeated Oz by a five-point margin.