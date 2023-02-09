What's Hot

The Best Part Of Joe Biden's SOTU Address Happened After It Was Over

People Are Loving 1 Man In The Crowd During LeBron James' History-Making Shot

Christina Applegate Says This Will Likely Be Her 'Last Awards Show As An Actor'

‘Daily Show’ Guest Chelsea Handler Is ‘Sexually Attracted’ To This GOP Lawmaker

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Lays Out How Twitter Changed Its Own Rule To Accommodate Trump

NFL Network Pulls Michael Irvin From Super Bowl Coverage After Woman's Complaint

Madonna Has A Message For People Ridiculing Her Appearance At The Grammys

CBS Chooses Replacement For 'Late Late Show with James Corden': Report

LeBron James' Sons Have The Best Reaction To Their Dad Making NBA History

Owen Wilson Is A Bob Ross Look-Alike In Nostalgic ‘Paint’ Trailer

'Maverick' Costar Says Tom Cruise Made Coolest Entrance Ever When They Met

Michael B. Jordan Opens Up About How He Dealt With Lori Harvey Breakup

PoliticsU.S. SenateMehmet OzJohn Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman Hospitalized Overnight

His staff says he has no signs of another stroke, but will have more tests.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) was hospitalized Wednesday night after “feeling lightheaded” at the Senate Democratic retreat.

Fetterman suffered a near-fatal stroke last year days before he won his primary, but communications director Joe Calvello said in a statement that initial tests do not show any signs of a new stroke.

He added that Fetterman is undergoing more tests and will remain overnight for observation at George Washington University Hospital.

“He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family,” Calvello said.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May 2022 caused by atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat condition, and was fitted with a pacemaker for his cardiomyopathy, which makes it harder for the heart to pump blood.

The stroke left him with an auditory processing disorder. Doctors said he was recovering well, cognitively healthy and capable of serving, but the campaign of rival Mehmet Oz turned his health into an issue and aides to Oz outright mocked Fetterman over it.

Fetterman defeated Oz by a five-point margin.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community