John Fetterman Claps Back At 'Crying' Matt Gaetz: 'Get Your S**t Together'

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) came out swinging after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) took a dig at his clothing on Thursday.
“Government shutdown in t-minus 16 days,” Fetterman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, referring to the House’s failure to pass spending bills. “Instead of crying about how I dress, how about you get your shit together and do your job, bud?”
Fetterman was replying to a message posted by Gaetz griping that the Senate won’t act on impeachment against President Joe Biden.
“Unfortunately, the United States Senate isn’t a fair jury,” Gaetz wrote. “It’s full of fashion icons like John Fetterman.”
He also shared a clip of himself critiquing Fetterman’s fashion during an interview with former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon.
“That is the best-dressed we have ever seen John Fetterman,” Gaetz told Steve Bannon after the two watched a video clip of the senator. “His shirt had both buttons, and the entire pant was not elastic. There were elastic features, but it was not exclusively elastic.”
Bannon ― noted for his own peculiar fashion sense ― wheezed and chuckled as Gaetz spoke about Fetterman, who is known for preferring hoodies and gym shorts.
“I don’t know what tent store he bought that muumuu at, but it appears to be new and I am grateful that he is really upping his game in that regard.”