John Fetterman Claps Back At 'Crying' Matt Gaetz: 'Get Your S**t Together'

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) came out swinging after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) took a dig at his clothing on Thursday.

“Government shutdown in t-minus 16 days,” Fetterman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, referring to the House’s failure to pass spending bills. “Instead of crying about how I dress, how about you get your shit together and do your job, bud?”

Fetterman was replying to a message posted by Gaetz griping that the Senate won’t act on impeachment against President Joe Biden.

“Unfortunately, the United States Senate isn’t a fair jury,” Gaetz wrote. “It’s full of fashion icons like John Fetterman.”

He also shared a clip of himself critiquing Fetterman’s fashion during an interview with former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

“That is the best-dressed we have ever seen John Fetterman,” Gaetz told Steve Bannon after the two watched a video clip of the senator. “His shirt had both buttons, and the entire pant was not elastic. There were elastic features, but it was not exclusively elastic.”

Bannon ― noted for his own peculiar fashion sense ― wheezed and chuckled as Gaetz spoke about Fetterman, who is known for preferring hoodies and gym shorts.