John Fetterman Has A 1-Meme Response After Senate Passes Formal Dress Code

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) let one photo of Kevin James sum up his take after the Senate unanimously passed a formal dress code on Wednesday.

The move comes after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) relaxed an informal dress code early last week, easing a policy – enforced by the Senate sergeant-at-arms – that called on senators to don business attire or coats in the upper chamber.

Fetterman, who often votes by popping his head through the doorway of the Senate, responded to the formal dress code requirement with a meme of the “King of Queens” actor smirking with his hands in his pockets.

The “King of Queens” promotional image, which has gone viral over the past week, features James on the set of the hit sitcom and is “often paired with captions about being confident and cheeky,” according to KnowYourMeme.

The meme has since grabbed the attention of “King of Queens” star Leah Remini as well as James, who seemingly quipped that he’s “gearing up” for a “Double Hands In The Pocket” stand-up tour.

Schumer, on Wednesday, also responded to the Senate passing the dress code.

“Though we’ve never had an official dress code, the events over the past week have made us all feel as though formalizing one is the right path forward,” he said.