Mehmet Oz Mocked By Senate Foe John Fetterman With Sassy Plane Banner

Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman has taken to the skies to mock GOP opponent Mehmet Oz’s sometimes residency in the state he wants to represent.

Oz, endorsed by Donald Trump, has been a longtime resident of New Jersey, and used his in-laws’ address to vote in Pennsylvania in 2020, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Oz also voted in Jersey as recently as 2020, according to Politico.

Advertisement

Fetterman, who’s currently lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, took on the state confusion by flying a cheeky airplane banner over south New Jersey beaches during the weekend reading: “Hey Dr. Oz: Welcome home to N.J.! John.”

“Aerial Trolling!!!!” Fetterman boasted in an email statement to HuffPost.

“The banner will fly from Cape May to Brigantine on one of the biggest vacation weekends of the year. It will literally reach *thousands* of beachgoers at the shore, where so many Pennsylvania families go to vacation every year,” he added.

Fetterman also tweeted a photo of the banner:

To all yinz + youse down the shore today: hope you saw my very nice message ✈️ to one of NJ’s famous longtime residents 🥰 pic.twitter.com/xiVd6q5JIm — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 10, 2022

He wondered in another tweet if Oz could possibly at least see Pennsylvania from his “sprawling mansion” in New Jersey.

Advertisement

At least, can Dr. Oz see Pennsylvania from his sprawling mansion in NJ? pic.twitter.com/FMt2GaDvYs — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 10, 2022

In addition, Oz has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Turkey, and voted in the 2018 Turkish election.

The Turkish situation has raised concerns about national security — even from Trump pal and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo. Oz has claimed he would drop his Turkish citizenship if he wins a spot in the Senate (representing Pennsylvania, not New Jersey).