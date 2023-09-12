Sen. John Fetterman Hilariously Reacts To House's Biden Impeachment Inquiry

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) may have instructed committees to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, but at least one Democratic senator doesn’t seem too concerned.
Well, too concerned about anything but getting laughs.
On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman reacted to the news by putting his hands to his head like Macaulay Culkin in “Home Alone.”
“Oh my God! Really? Oh my gosh,” Fetterman mock exclaimed. Although he claimed the news was “devastating,” he said so while wiggling his hands like he was spooked. “Don’t do it! Please, don’t do it.”
You can see the hilarious reaction in the video below.
Many people on X, formerly known as Twitter, were amused by Fetterman’s reaction.
Last week, Fetterman dared Republicans to impeach Biden and called the prospect “a loser.”
“It would just be like a big circle jerk on the fringe right,” Fetterman said. “Sometimes you just gotta call their bullshit. If they’re going to threaten, then let’s see it.”