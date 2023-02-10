What's Hot

My Doctor Offered Me A 'Modern Medical Miracle.' Then A Side Effect Changed My Life Forever.

Democrat Who Lost To Rep. George Santos Is Aiding GOP Megadonor's Casino Bid

Officer Drew Gun As He Approached Tyre Nichols, Report Finds

White House Fact-Checks Fox News With GOP Senator's Own Words

‘It Just Rang’: In Crises, U.S. Special Hotline Calls To China Are Going Unanswered

Fox News Valentine’s Day Chat Takes A Turn With Anchor's Divorce Announcement

Seth Meyers Gleefully Relives Moment 'P***y Ass B***h' Entered Congressional Record

Police Excuse For Arresting NewsNation Reporter Not Backed By Bodycam Footage

George Santos Hilariously Self-Owns In The Simplest Way Possible

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

'Pro-Life Spider-Man' Tells Tucker Carlson 'Abortion Is Like Climbing A Skyscraper'

Jennifer Lopez Appears To Respond To All The Bored Ben Affleck Memes

PoliticsJohn Fettermansenate democratshospitalization

Sen. John Fetterman Discharged From Hospital

The Pennsylvania Democrat had a near-fatal stroke last year, but tests showed that this episode of lightheadedness was not a stroke.
Hamed Ahmadi

Afghan Fellow, HuffPost

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) was discharged from a Washington, D.C., hospital Friday after being treated for lightheadedness, his office announced.

“In addition to the CT, CTA, and MRI tests ruling out a stroke, his EEG test results came back normal, with no evidence of seizures,” Fetterman spokesperson Joe Calvello said in a statement. “John is looking forward to spending some time with his family and returning to the Senate on Monday.”

Fetterman was taken George Washington University Hospital on Wednesday night after he reported “feeling lightheaded” while attending a Senate Democratic retreat.

On Thursday, Fetterman underwent an MRI and other tests that confirmed he did not have a stroke. He remained hospitalized a second night and was monitored with a electroencephalogram (EEG) to detect seizures.

Days before his primary election last May, Fetterman had a near-fatal stroke caused by atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat condition. Doctors implanted a pacemaker device shortly after that stroke to help regulate his heartbeat. The stroke left him with an auditory processing issue, but his physician said in October that he was recovering well.

“Like so many others, and so many men in particular, I avoided going to the doctor, even though I knew I didn’t feel well,” he said. “As a result, I almost died. I want to encourage others to not make the same mistake.”

Calvello said that initial tests on Wednesday showed no evidence of a new stroke but that doctors needed to run further tests.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Hamed Ahmadi - Afghan Fellow, HuffPost

Afghan Fellow, HuffPost

Popular in the Community