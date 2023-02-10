Sen. John Fetterman Discharged From Hospital

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) was discharged from a Washington, D.C., hospital Friday after being treated for lightheadedness, his office announced.

“In addition to the CT, CTA, and MRI tests ruling out a stroke, his EEG test results came back normal, with no evidence of seizures,” Fetterman spokesperson Joe Calvello said in a statement. “John is looking forward to spending some time with his family and returning to the Senate on Monday.”

Advertisement

Fetterman was taken George Washington University Hospital on Wednesday night after he reported “feeling lightheaded” while attending a Senate Democratic retreat.

On Thursday, Fetterman underwent an MRI and other tests that confirmed he did not have a stroke. He remained hospitalized a second night and was monitored with a electroencephalogram (EEG) to detect seizures.

Days before his primary election last May, Fetterman had a near-fatal stroke caused by atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat condition. Doctors implanted a pacemaker device shortly after that stroke to help regulate his heartbeat. The stroke left him with an auditory processing issue, but his physician said in October that he was recovering well.

“Like so many others, and so many men in particular, I avoided going to the doctor, even though I knew I didn’t feel well,” he said. “As a result, I almost died. I want to encourage others to not make the same mistake.”

Advertisement