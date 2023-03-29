What's Hot

Politicssenate John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman To Return To Senate Next Month

The Pennsylvania Democrat, who is in treatment for clinical depression, plans to go back to work in Washington on April 17.
Igor Bobic

Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) plans to go back to work in Washington on April 17 after the Senate concludes a two-week recess, a person close to the senator told HuffPost on Wednesday.

Fetterman checked himself into the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last month for clinical depression, which aides said became severe in the wake of his 2022 stroke.

A spokesperson for the senator said recently that Fetterman was “doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery.”

Although Fetterman has already resumed some of his duties, his absence has been felt in the Senate, particularly in dealing with some of President Joe Biden’s top nominees.

News of Fetterman’s planned return to the Senate was first reported by Politico.

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.

Igor Bobic

Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

