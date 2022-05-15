U.S. Senate Candidate John Fetterman Of Pennsylvania Hospitalized With Stroke

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman announced he was hospitalized after having a stroke Tom Williams via Getty Images

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) announced Sunday that he was admitted to a hospital after having a stroke amid his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

The 52-year-old, in a statement and video message posted to social media, said he is “well on my way to a full recovery” and he doesn’t expect his hospitalization to deter his campaign before Pennsylvania’s primary on Tuesday.

“The good news is I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage. I’m well on my way to a full recovery. So I have a lot to be thankful for,” he said in the statement.

On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out.



I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but @giselefetterman insisted, and as usual, she was right.



The good news is I’m feeling much better + I’m well on my way to a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/WQ5X6QgQen — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 15, 2022

Fetterman said he went to a hospital Friday to get checked out at the urging of his wife after he had been not feeling well. There, doctors determined that he had a stroke from a blood clot in his heart that was caused from being in atrial fibrillation for too long.

Atrial fibrillation, also known as Afib, is when a heart beats irregularly, which can cause blood to collect in the heart’s chambers and form clots, according to the Mayo Clinic.

