Pennsylvania’s Lt. Gov. Trolls Trump, ‘Dopey’ GOP Lawsuits In Epic Tweetstorm

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Sunday mocked President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud and the failed attempts by Republican attorneys to contest the results in court.
Fetterman, a Democrat, ridiculed the notion that there are enough uncounted Trump votes in his state to overcome Biden’s lead, currently at more than 81,000:
He wondered aloud why Trump would want to distance himself from conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell, who was unceremoniously removed from the legal effort after days of increasingly outlandish claims:
He again referenced the above-mentioned case in Forty Fort, in which a Republican voter was charged with forging the name of his late mother on an absentee ballot application
He also pointed out a huge logical flaw in the Trump lawsuit:
And he concluded with reference to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who offered a bounty of $1 million for evidence of voter fraud.
Fetterman had previously mockingly submitted the evidence of the Forty Fort voter ― then asked for his $1 million reward in the form of gift cards to the Sheetz gas station/convenience store chain: