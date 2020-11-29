Trump Team Would Get Its 'Clock Cleaned' At Supreme Court, Scoffs Pennsylvania's Lt. Gov.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman laughed off the “losing” legal challenges by President Donald Trump and his campaign and warned that they would get their “clock cleaned” if they get a case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Fetterman, a Democrat, disdainfully referred to the team’s baseless claims of election fraud as “snake handling.”

Asked on CNN late Saturday if he was worried about an appeal to the top court, Fetterman smiled and responded: “I hope they do. They’re gonna get their clock cleaned there the way they did here in Pennsylvania.”

Fetterman said that when it comes time to produce any evidence to back up the campaign’s baseless accusations of fraud, “they talk about how they have a sworn affidavit from someone who heard a cousin’s girlfriend at work [who] read something on Facebook ... which of course gets shredded in every courtroom that they’re dumb enough to step into.”

Joe Biden’s “going to be the next president of the United States,” Fetterman declared. “These lies that are only meant to destroy and damage the American franchise have been rejected time and time again.”

The wrangling is continuing, he said, because Republicans have to deal with a vengeful president and are under pressure to “pander to the snake-handling, lunatic fringe of the party.”

Check out Fetterman’s CNN interview in the video up top.