John Fetterman Calls Karl Rove A ‘Turd Blossom’ To Slam His Election Forecast

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) called GOP strategist Karl Rove a “turd blossom” for declaring that Democrats will likely lose their majority in the Senate come November.
The outspoken senator was objecting to Rove’s analysis in the Wall Street Journal. Sharing a screengrab of the WSJ headline, “Democrats Will Probably Lose the Senate,” Fetterman sniped on Wednesday:
“I like our odds, turd blossom. We improved our margin in ’22 when everyone was calling for a Dem bloodbath-ahem flipping PA- and there’s still a shitty roster in ’24 with several MAGA retreads. Humble yourself.”
Fetterman, of course, referenced his victory over Trump-backed Mehmet Oz in 2022 to bolster his argument.
He also borrowed “turd blossom” from a nickname that former President George W. Bush used for Rove, who helped the Republican get elected twice.
In the Wall Street Journal piece, Rove made the case echoed by CNN that Democrats are particularly vulnerable in West Virginia ― where a Republican is favored to take the seat of retiring Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin ― and in Montana and Ohio. An open seat in Maryland is also polling in a Republican’s favor, Rove noted.
The Democrats currently hold a 51-49 majority.