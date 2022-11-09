John Fetterman May Have Quoted ‘Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ In Victory Speech

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, won a U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday against Republican Mehmet Oz. Mark Makela via Getty Images

Fortunately, TV writer Charlie Day did not pen Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s victory speech when Fetterman triumphed over Republican opponent Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race.

But the Keystone State Democrat may have made a subtle reference to Day’s show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” in his early-morning speech Wednesday nonetheless.

“We launched this campaign almost two years ago, and we had our slogan. It’s on every one of those signs right now. ‘Every county, every vote. Every county, every vote.’ And that’s exactly what happened. And that’s exactly what happened. We jammed them up,” Fetterman said in his speech, taking a long pause for applause after saying “jammed them up.”

“We held the line,” Fetterman concluded.

The word “jammed” feels like a very specific thing for someone to say in this context, which prompted Rolling Stone entertainment editor Marlow Stern to make a very funny — and fitting — connection on Twitter.

“fetterman: ‘we jammed them up,’” Stern quoted in a tweet Wednesday. “*i’m pretty sure this is a nod to ‘always sunny’.”

fetterman: "we jammed them up"



*i'm pretty sure this is a nod to 'always sunny' — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) November 9, 2022

The presumed reference to a show set in Fetterman’s home state comes from a Season 3 episode, “Bums: Making a Mess All Over the City,” in which the character Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton) impersonates a police officer and gets in someone’s face, yelling: “Don’t get cute with me, pal. I will jam you up so hard. I will jam you from morning until night. You wanna get jammed up?”

Although this take is completely speculative, people enjoyed it and made their own Fetterman-style “Always Sunny” jokes.

And to be fair, someone did point out that it could also be a reference to “Parks and Recreation.”

This is what popped in my head, so it sounds like I need to binge Sunny again: pic.twitter.com/Vbosbu9mK8 — (@Bigheadmikec) November 9, 2022

Although it’s unclear if Fetterman was actually giving the show a shout-out, it’s not completely out of the question.