Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) brought out his best “Godfather” impression on Wednesday and made the GOP an offer they can’t refuse.

Ever since Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) relaxed the dress code on the Senate floor, Republicans have been having a tizzy over the thought that the Pennsylvania Democrat would sully such hallowed ground by wearing, ugh, a hoodie.

But Fetterman has decided to be a statesman and, on Wednesday, promised to wear a suit on the Senate floor next week if the GOP makes a simple concession.

“If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week,” the first term senator said, according to Harrisburg ABC affiliate WHTM.

So far, the GOP hasn’t responded to Fetterman’s stylish offer, but it did appeal to users of X, formerly known as Twitter.

I appreciate elected representatives who properly use "jagoffs" in press releases. https://t.co/PUyhaijcHC — Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) September 20, 2023

and they say bipartisan bargaining is a thing of the past https://t.co/bGkEbTbxl2 — Brock Titlow (@TheBrockle) September 20, 2023

Republicans messed with the wrong dude https://t.co/WU5XOjKMxw — David Brauer (@dbrauer) September 20, 2023

Be sure to make it a tan suit, Senator. https://t.co/88SRoI9NAp — Geoff Tebbetts (@GeoffTebbetts) September 20, 2023