John Fogerty And Granddaughter Make Protest TikTok Against Trump

If John Fogerty’s cease-and-desist order won’t stop President Donald Trump’s campaign from playing “Fortunate Son” at rallies, maybe a TikTok video will. (See it below.)

After an awesome introduction from his granddaughter, the 75-year-old “Creedence Clearwater Revival” frontman played his 1969 hit that slammed rich draft dodgers during the Vietnam War.

“Today with school being online, I thought I would give a history lesson,” she said. “My grandpa wrote a song called ’Fortunate Son.’ He was a veteran. It was about himself and others who were forced to go fight a war they did not support, yet around him were others of privilege and upper class who didn’t have to. My generation can’t let this happen again.

“Hit it, Grandpa!”

Trump might be aware by now of the irony of the protest anthem playing at his rallies. He has been accused of being a draft dodger himself during the Vietnam War era over disputed claims of bone spurs in his feet.

Earlier this month Fogerty hit Trump with a cease-and-desist order, but Trump on Wednesday shared a video of him flying into a Florida rally last week aboard Marine One as “Fortunate Son” played and many supporters cheered. The scene is contrasted with Democratic nominee Joe Biden descending stairs in front of a socially distanced gathering.