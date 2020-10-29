ENTERTAINMENT

John Fogerty And Granddaughter Make Protest TikTok Against Trump

The Creedence Clearwater Revival star performed "Fortunate Son" after hitting the president with a cease-and-desist order to stop playing the protest anthem.

If John Fogerty’s cease-and-desist order won’t stop President Donald Trump’s campaign from playing “Fortunate Son” at rallies, maybe a TikTok video will. (See it below.)

After an awesome introduction from his granddaughter, the 75-year-old “Creedence Clearwater Revival” frontman played his 1969 hit that slammed rich draft dodgers during the Vietnam War.

“Today with school being online, I thought I would give a history lesson,” she said. “My grandpa wrote a song called ’Fortunate Son.’ He was a veteran. It was about himself and others who were forced to go fight a war they did not support, yet around him were others of privilege and upper class who didn’t have to. My generation can’t let this happen again.

“Hit it, Grandpa!”

@johnfogerty35

#biden2020 #vote #unfortunateson #election2020 https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJmX1sG4/

♬ original sound - John Fogerty

Trump might be aware by now of the irony of the protest anthem playing at his rallies. He has been accused of being a draft dodger himself during the Vietnam War era over disputed claims of bone spurs in his feet. 

Earlier this month Fogerty hit Trump with a cease-and-desist order, but Trump on Wednesday shared a video of him flying into a Florida rally last week aboard Marine One as “Fortunate Son” played and many supporters cheered. The scene is contrasted with Democratic nominee Joe Biden descending stairs in front of a socially distanced gathering.

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

John Fogerty Politics and Government 2020 Election Donald Trump Entertainment