John Giles, the GOP Mayor of Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday eschewed former President Donald Trump’s appearance at a rally for the hard-right Republican nominee for the state governor Kari Lake.

Instead, Giles spoke at a campaign event for Lake’s Democratic rival Katie Hobbs.

In a video that Hobbs’ campaign shared on Facebook, Giles framed the upcoming contest as “a choice between sanity and chaos.” He also slammed 2020 election result denier Lake as divisive and “dangerous for Arizona.”

“There is a rally in Mesa, Arizona, today, featuring some well-known out-of-town guests. I am not there. I am here. I am here campaigning for Katie Hobbs,” Giles told the audience, noting how he was just one of a number of Republicans who were putting “state above our party” with their vote.