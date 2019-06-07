John Hannah Made Some Fast Money From A Funny Case Of Mistaken Identity

Scottish actor John Hannah made the most of a potentially awkward encounter with a man who was convinced he was a different celebrity altogether.
Hannah — the star of hit ’90s movies “Sliding Doors” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” and more recently the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” television series — revealed on Twitter this week how a man in an elevator at Toronto Pearson International Airport mistook him for English actor Hugh Laurie of “House,” “Veep” and “The Night Manager” fame.
Let’s compare the two here:
Hmm.
Anyway, Hannah asked the man to bet $10 that he was who he said he was. With the deal struck, Hannah proved his identity with his passport — and then made the mistaken man cough up the cash.
“He looked a bit surprised when I said he owed me 10 Bucks,” tweeted Hannah. “Fairs fair the dude paid up.”
It’s not the first time Hannah has been confused with Laurie, he noted in a subsequent tweet. He explained that he is also often mistaken for Northern Irish actor James Nesbitt, who played Bofur in “The Hobbit” movie trilogy.
Hannah’s airport anecdote captured the imagination of fans on Twitter, where some suggested he should have wagered more because “it was a cert.”