U.S. 'Crisis Of Division' Echoes Civil War, John Hickenlooper Says

Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper warned Friday that political tensions in America are reaching a boiling point.

“I see the country in a crisis, a monumental crisis, a crisis of division,” Hickenlooper, the former Colorado governor, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “I don’t think we’ve been this divided probably since the Civil War.”

Hickenlooper, who announced his 2020 candidacy on Monday, touted his record of uniting factions “to get stuff done,” including health care reform in his state, in which he pushed for the expansion of Medicaid.

He also cited his environmental record, pointing to his efforts to tighten methane gas regulations. However, he opposed measures to force oil companies to stay 2,000 feet from schools, homes and parks while drilling.

“We need people who can demonstrate that they’ve gotten stuff done, and I not only know I can beat Donald Trump, but I think I can bring us together on the other side and get back to accomplishing progress,” Hickenlooper said.

Hickenlooper is among 14 Democrats running for the party’s 2020 nomination, a field likely to grow further.