John Hinckley Jr.'s Concert Canceled After Backlash To Reagan Shooter's Gig

The show won’t go on for the man who shot President Ronald Reagan.

John Hinckley Jr.’s upcoming concert in Brooklyn, New York, has been canceled, the venue announced Wednesday. (See the full notice below.)

Hinckley, who this week was freed from court supervision 41 years after attempting to assassinate the president, has been trying to launch a performing career. He has posted several of his original songs on YouTube. He also joined Spotify.

The Market Hotel wrote on Instagram that it originally booked Hinckley for July 8 because it would be a “memorable night” and send a message that a criminal past “can be atoned for.” But it conceded the planned show was antagonizing people to the point that it was raising safety issues.

“If we were going to host an event for the principle, and potentially put others at risk in doing so, it shouldn’t be for some stunt booking — no offense to the artist,” the venue wrote. “We might feel differently if we believed the music was important and transcended the infamy, but that’s just not the case here.”

Hinckley, 67, became a free man this week after the remaining restrictions of his court-supervised living in Virginia were lifted.

Hinckley opened fire on Reagan outside a Washington hotel in 1981, wounding the president, partially paralyzing press secretary James Brady and injuring two other men. Brady died in 2014.