Reagan Shooter John Hinckley Jr.'s Upcoming Concert Sells Out NYC Club

John Hinckley Jr. just reached a noteworthy achievement in his new career as a country singer : a sold-out show in New York.

The man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981 is scheduled to perform his first ever solo show July 8 at the Market Hotel in Brooklyn.

Apparently, enough people are willing to pay $20 to watch Hinckley sing songs like “You Let Whiskey Do Your Talking,” “Can’t We Get Along” and “You And I Are Free” to sell out the 450-seat venue, according to TMZ.

The last song, which you can hear above, is especially appropriate since Hinckley is scheduled to be unconditionally released from any remaining restrictions stemming from the 1981 assassination attempt.

Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 1982 after arguing he was mentally ill and obsessed with the movie “Taxi Driver” and actor Jodie Foster, whom he had stalked.

Hinckley announced the sellout on his Twitter page and immediately received a combination of replies, both positive and negative, and at least three offers to be the opening act.

My show in Brooklyn NY on July 8 is sold out!!! pic.twitter.com/TpX02OSGQA — John Hinckley (@JohnHinckley20) April 12, 2022