John Kasich Tells Meghan McCain Republicans Need To 'Wake Up' And Vote Biden

Meghan McCain has gone on record that she’s no fan of Donald Trump and loves Joe Biden as a person.

Yet, like many Republicans, she still feels torn about the upcoming election despite a whole slew of reasons why the current president is bad for the country.

On Friday’s episode of “The View,” McCain attempted to express to former Ohio governor and fellow Republican John Kasich why she’s hesitant to vote Trump out of office.

“I hate President Trump, and I think everybody else knows that,” McCain said. “But there are some policies on the left, specifically with Kamala Harris right now, having to do with abortion. She co-sponsored a bill doing away with any limits at all, also running on taxpayer funding for abortions.

“I was surprised at this. You’re pro-life, and I know that. You were pro-life in politics, as am I. It’s a big part of who I am and my platform, and I don’t think taxpayers should be funding abortions for women who are as pregnant as I am right now. How would you push back against a voter like me who’s concerned about things like this in a possible Biden-Harris administration?”

Kasich gently attempted to sway McCain by first pointing out that he agreed with her stance on abortion, but then suggested the damage that Trump is doing to the country requires conservatives to make hard choices in the voting booth.

“The issues here are dwarfed, in my opinion, by the fact that he’s a person that can pull us together,” Kasich said, referring to Biden. “So do I think that if we wins, that all of a sudden all these things are going to happen that are negative? No, I don’t believe that at all because that’s not his character.”

Kasich continued by getting personal.

I hope this is appropriate for me to say. As you know, your father and Joe were great friends. Why? Not because they agreed on everything, but they could find common ground. So do I think we’re going to end up in some cataclysmic place if he wins? I don’t, but I do believe four more years of this division is wrecking the very soul of our country, and we continue down this path, I don’t know how we come back.

Kasich then suggested conservatives read an op-ed he wrote for USA Today about the power of faith.

“Franklin Roosevelt, [Abraham] Lincoln himself called on the power of God to help the American people to overcome crises,” he said. “That is part of how we’re going to overcome this division, with the inspiration from our creator animating individuals to wake up to what’s happening in this country.”

You can see the exchange below:

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!