Former Trump Chief Of Staff John Kelly On Ukraine Claim: 'I Believe John Bolton'

Kelly once told at least one other person that he didn’t care what Trump did that might lead to the president’s impeachment, because then “at least this chapter of American history would come to a close,” Politico reported in August 2018.

A retired Marine general, Kelly served Trump as secretary of homeland security and then White House chief of staff for two years before leaving the administration in December 2018.

Bolton previously said he would testify in the Senate trial if subpoenaed, but Republican senators have been blocking efforts to call any witnesses or present more evidence.

Trump has predictably denied all wrongdoing, tweeting on Monday that he “NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens.”