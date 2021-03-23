Republican Senator’s Call For ‘Idiot Control’ Instead Of Gun Control Backfires Badly

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) tested out a colorful turn of words on Tuesday as he argued against gun control less than 24 hours after a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado,﻿ claimed 10 lives.

It didn’t go well for the Louisiana lawmaker.

“We do not need more gun control,” he claimed on Fox News. “We need more idiot control.”

Senator Kennedy: We need more idiot control pic.twitter.com/OuZ3nA1prH — Acyn (@Acyn) March 23, 2021

Kennedy also twice on Tuesday made the false comparison that background checks and other basic gun control measures are akin to handling drunk drivers by taking cars away from sober drivers.

“I don’t even know what to say to that, it’s so stupid,” CNN’s Jake Tapper observed on the air in response.

The comparison... and his “idiot control” comments... caused Kennedy’s name to trend on Twitter.

Many pointed out the logical fallacy of his argument. Others just noted a good place to start the “idiot control” might be with certain lawmakers:

Drunk driving is illegal. Driving a car requires a test and a license and a bunch of other regulation.



This analogy from Kennedy is not only offensive but doesn't even make any sense or help his anti-gun control cause. https://t.co/5qrmcIFkMx — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 23, 2021

Starting with Louisiana's Senator Kennedy. https://t.co/kacPaAbiyL — Neil The Climate Guy Ⓥ (@climatevegan) March 23, 2021

OMG, is this idiot truly a US Senator? @SenJohnKennedy, since you brought up alcohol and automobiles, we actually have laws to address drunk driving. Drivers can lose their license. Are you suggesting we should discuss licensing, registration, and insurance for guns? I'm in. https://t.co/rXXVulPARM — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) March 24, 2021

Excellent analogy, Sen. Kennedy.



Let's have licensing, registration, and insurance requirements for firearms like we do for cars. https://t.co/pKIadqSdDk — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) March 23, 2021

Looks like we need some #idiotcontrol in congress. — I❤️the🌞 (@SherryPCMO) March 24, 2021

Sen John Kennedy: “We don’t need more gun control; we need more idiot control.”



Today, Republican Congressmen have blamed gun laws, mental illness and idiocy for America’s gun violence rates, which are 25 times higher than any peer nation.



It’s the guns. pic.twitter.com/iMC99TyqDu — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 24, 2021

Kennedy has no realization whatsoever about the irony of him making this comment. https://t.co/7RqPqwHNJZ — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) March 23, 2021

The thing about the cars vs. guns analogy is that we literally require passing a written test and a driving test by anyone getting behind the wheel of a car.



I know that Kennedy didn't intent to make a case for the Universal Background Checks Act, but he did. https://t.co/FqwdCA5ZXy — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 23, 2021

I don’t imagine 2nd Amendment types would be happy if we responded to mass shootings like we do drunk drivers — check points where we demand every gun owner’s papers and giving them a citation or hauling them to jail if anything is out of place https://t.co/LhADrZoBzR — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) March 23, 2021

Point taken. So let's make a gun as difficult to get as a driver's license. https://t.co/JBV5DwpngY — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) March 23, 2021

Okay, Senator, let’s do it your way. We’ll treat gun possession like driving.



We’ll require a test and a license and then take away the privileges if the owner is unsafe.



Great thinking. https://t.co/MM1es0KgF5 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) March 23, 2021

Here's why this is such a dumb fucking analogy. Sober drivers still have to get licensed to drive, register their cars, get liability insurance, follow all traffic laws, and wear seatbelts. We absolutely "try to combat that" and it works! Government action can save lives. https://t.co/lpqZfcSOkC — Greg (@waltisfrozen) March 23, 2021

You need a govt issued license to operate a car, which requires passing a test to show you can use one safely, and the owner of each car has to register it with the state. https://t.co/g1FTPDLC35 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 23, 2021

Republican senator makes a strong case for licensing gun owners. https://t.co/J9jmwMlQRf — Dan Gillmor (@dangillmor) March 24, 2021

Senator Foghorn Leghorn says:

“In my judgment, we don’t need more gun control, we need more idiot control.”



Crafty. Got his folksy sound bite in.



I focus on this part: Senator, your JUDGEMENT is exactly what we are questioning, not your ability to be the Cletus Whisperer. https://t.co/PEVTzv6ojV — Rob Anderson (@RobAnderson2018) March 23, 2021