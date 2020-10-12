GOP Senator Skewered For Griping About How Much It Hurts To Be Called A Racist

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) was served a dose of reality Monday on Twitter after he claimed that “racist” is “one of the worst things you can call an American.”
The Louisiana Republican and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump offered his musings during the first day of the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
“Now, Judge, I understand this thing can turn sour real fast,” Kennedy said, addressing Barrett directly. “We all watched the hearings for Justice Kavanaugh. It was a freak show. It looked like the cantina bar scene out of ‘Star Wars.’”
Justice Brett Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault by three women during his confirmation hearings in 2018.
“And I know for someone unaccustomed to it, that it hurts to be called a racist,” Kennedy added. “I think it’s one of the worst things you can call an American. I know that it hurts to be called a white colonialist.
“And I know that it must hurt for someone of deep Christian faith, like yourself, to be called a religious bigot. And to have it implied that because you are a devout Christian, that you’re somehow unfit for public service.”
Democrats, abortion rights groups and other critics are worried that Barrett’s religious views would influence her decisions on the Supreme Court. Barrett has demonstrated hostility toward reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights and health care access. Civil rights groups are also concerned about her record on criminal and immigrant justice and gun safety.
Kennedy’s complaint about calling people racist earned him a Twitter schooling. The senator ― who said last year he did not believe Trump said anything racist after the president said four minority congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” ― was advised on some best practices to avoid being called that name.
Commenters also pointed out worse words that came to mind.
