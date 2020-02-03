Former Secretary of State John Kerry denied a report that he was considering a run for president to stop Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) from winning the Democratic nomination.

And he dropped an F-bomb just to make it clear.

In a tweet he later deleted, Kerry wrote:

HuffPost John Kerry's tweet

Kerry was responding to an NBC News report that he was overheard speaking on the phone in Iowa about “the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole.” The network said Kerry also went into some specifics, about how he’d have to step down from the Bank of America board to run and who could help raise funds.

But Kerry told NBC the reporter misinterpreted the call, and he was actually explaining to a friend “who watches too much cable” why he could not and would not run “under any circumstances.” Kerry later replaced the f-bomb post with a more diplomatically worded message:

As I told the reporter, I am absolutely not running for President. Any report otherwise is categorically false. I’ve been proud to campaign with my good friend Joe Biden, who is going to win the nomination, beat Trump, and make an outstanding president. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) February 2, 2020

Kerry, who served in the U.S. Senate for Massachusetts for nearly three decades before becoming secretary of state, won the Democratic nomination in 2004. He lost the election to President George W. Bush.