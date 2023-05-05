CNN's John King Shades Fox News Without Ever Saying Its Name

King, who appeared alongside CNN analyst Carrie Cordero, acknowledged that 1,000-plus people have faced charges in connection with the insurrection before turning to “another network” over its coverage.

“There’s another network that, by the time I walked upstairs even though this had been out for 40 minutes, had not shown this to the American people just yet. To their audience. Their audience,” said King of the guilty verdict in the roughly four-month-long Proud Boys trial.

A Fox News spokesperson told TheWrap that the network tuned into Attorney General Merrick Garland’s news conference on the convictions at 4 p.m. EST.

Mediaite, in a post about King’s comments published at 12:40 p.m., noted that searches for Fox News’ mentions of the verdict came up empty by the time of its post.

Fox News’ coverage of the verdict isn’t on its homepage as of early Friday morning, while coverage appears on the homepages of CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

