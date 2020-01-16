John Krasinski Had An Amazing Response To Chris Martin's Idea For 'A Quiet Place'

Chris Martin may have come up with the best spin on the film “A Quiet Place” ever.
On Wednesday, he and Coldplay bandmate Johnny Buckland appeared on “The Ellen DeGenere Show” to discuss their album “Everyday Life.” In a conversation with host DeGeneres, Martin mentions he’s distracted by the trailer the show played for the horror film’s follow-up, “A Quiet Place: Part II.”
“May I tell you a story? I know we didn’t tell your researchers about this but I didn’t know you were going to play that trailer,” asks Martin.
The frontman goes on to say that when “A Quiet Place” came out, he had an idea for a joke.
“So, I sent Emily Blunt and her husband [John Krasinski] this idea for the musical of ‘A Quiet Place’ and it was just me like that,” he explained while pretending to play a piano and silently mouthing words.
Apparently, neither Blunt nor Krasinski replied, “so every time I see that trailer it makes me feel sick,” said Martin. “I thought, ‘Oh no, they must have thought I was taking the Mickey.’ I wasn’t. I loved the film!”
“Well, you’ll hear back from them now,” quipped DeGeneres in response to the story, noting that both Blunt and Krasinski have a great sense of humor.
The moment was later featured on the show’s Instagram page and DeGeneres’ words came to fruition.
In a comment on the post, Krasinski appeared to be surprised at Martin’s suggestion and said he’d never received anything from Martin. He then blamed his wife for the miscommunication:
The show’s Instagram then commented back that blaming his wife “seems like a great strategy.”
We’ll be waiting with bated breath to see what Blunt has to say about all this.