John Krasinski Had An Amazing Response To Chris Martin's Idea For 'A Quiet Place'

“May I tell you a story? I know we didn’t tell your researchers about this but I didn’t know you were going to play that trailer,” asks Martin.

The frontman goes on to say that when “A Quiet Place” came out, he had an idea for a joke.

“So, I sent Emily Blunt and her husband [John Krasinski] this idea for the musical of ‘A Quiet Place’ and it was just me like that,” he explained while pretending to play a piano and silently mouthing words.

Apparently, neither Blunt nor Krasinski replied, “so every time I see that trailer it makes me feel sick,” said Martin. “I thought, ‘Oh no, they must have thought I was taking the Mickey.’ I wasn’t. I loved the film!”

“Well, you’ll hear back from them now,” quipped DeGeneres in response to the story, noting that both Blunt and Krasinski have a great sense of humor.

The moment was later featured on the show’s Instagram page and DeGeneres’ words came to fruition.

In a comment on the post, Krasinski appeared to be surprised at Martin’s suggestion and said he’d never received anything from Martin. He then blamed his wife for the miscommunication: