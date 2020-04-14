John Krasinski, David Ortiz Throw Out Perfect Red Sox Surprise For Boston Hospital

Retired Red Sox icon David Ortiz joined John Krasinski to surprise the staff at a Boston hospital’s COVID-19 unit.

In the third installment of the actor’s “Some Good News” show, Big Papi hopped on a video call between Krasinski and the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The baseball star paid tribute to the health care workers who are treating patients with the coronavirus before giving the hospital four Red Sox tickets for life.

“I gotta tell you guys from the very bottom of my heart how much I love and respect you guys for what you are doing,” said Ortiz.

The staff were then whisked away (while observing social distancing measures) for a tour of Fenway Park, where they were honored by elected officials and team members on the big screen before being invited to throw the first pitch.

Check out the full heartwarming segment here: