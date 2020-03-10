John Krasinski, Emily Blunt Reveal What Convinced Them To Do 'A Quiet Place Part II'

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt opened up about how they were convinced to make a sequel to their 2018 film, “A Quiet Place.”

In talking about the thriller that features the real-life married actors as parents attempting to keep their family safe ― and silent ― in a world inhabited by vicious creatures that hunt their prey via sound, Blunt told Variety at Sunday night’s premiere of “A Quiet Place Part II” in New York that they were “really reluctant and unnerved” at the prospect of a sequel.

“A lot of people came into the studio and tried to pitch ideas and we were both like, ‘We’re not going to do it,’” she said.

Krasinski explained that it wasn’t until he had a “small idea” that he and Blunt changed their tune. They decided to make their daughter in the film, Regan, played by Millicent Simmonds, the lead of the movie.

“Not only did I think she would give an amazing performance, which I knew she could do, her character opens the door to all the themes I was dealing with in the first movie,” Krasinski told the publication.

Mike Coppola via Getty Images Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the "A Quiet Place Part II" world premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 8, 2020, in New York City.

Simmonds, a deaf actress who communicates via American Sign Language, shares a pivotal scene with Krasinski’s character at the end of the first film that set the tone for the sequel.

“If the first movie is from the parents to the kids, this is the love letter from the kids to the parents,” said Krasinski. “It’s a letter of dreams and hopes. I hope [my children are] this brave, and I hope they’re this courageous, and I hope they’re the ones that, when time gets dark, they’re cool enough to light the candle.”

Blunt explained that the exciting opening to “Part II” is what convinced her to get on board.

“He pitched me the opening, and I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ [It was] undeniably great, and I realized I would have been an idiot not to want to be in that opening sequence,” said Blunt. “We had to surrender to the idea that we wanted to do it and lose our snobbery.”

We’re on the edge of our seats already.

“A Quiet Place Part II” comes out March 20.