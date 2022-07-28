Fans Think John Krasinski Confirmed 'Fantastic Four' Casting In Interview Slip

Seems like a fantastic idea to me. NBC via Getty Images

Saying the quiet part loud, John Krasinski may have just told on himself and confirmed his rumored casting in Marvel’s upcoming “Fantastic Four” movie.

The actor made a cameo as Reed Richards-Mister Fantastic in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” but the studio hasn’t announced whether he will continue with the role in future films.

Advertisement

During an appearance Wednesday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” however, Krasinski seemed to accidentally let slip that he will indeed be reprising the role.

Responding to a theory that his character Jim Halpert was the villain of “The Office” all along, he joked: “They’re onto me, because I played it as a supervillain.”

“That’s why I did ’Fantastic Four′ to balance it out — I had already done the villain,” the actor continued.

So, why are fans freaking out? Well, Krasinski seemingly referred to working on the “Fantastic Four” movie itself, not just appearing as his character Mister Fantastic in the “Doctor Strange” sequel.

Advertisement

Naturally, the interview spurred plenty of excited reactions online.

Did John Krasinski accidentally confirm he’s doing Fantastic Four? pic.twitter.com/EDkMO4KQvt — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) July 27, 2022

John krasinski when he’s about to talk about mr fantastic/reed Richards pic.twitter.com/hFkV6IA56E — Switchblade (@Switchb53563450) July 27, 2022

I sure hope so, they did him dirty on MOM as a test drive, that wasn’t fair at all, I’m sure he can be an amazing Reed if they give him a good script. — RR (@rrpower_) July 27, 2022

If they haven’t even started filming F4, I doubt he’d say something like this. I’m sure he meant his appearance as Reed Richards in Multiverse of Madness. — DougSully  (@DougSullyYT) July 27, 2022

Of course, Krasinski could have been speaking about both interchangeably. Also, many fans noted that “Fantastic Four” is still in development and won’t begin filming until 2023.

Advertisement

But his suspected slip-up arrives as Marvel makes major moves involving its first family.

The studio is expected to unveil casting announcements at Disney expo D23 in September after a massive panel at San Diego Comic-Con featured the first look at the “Black Panther” sequel, among other reveals.

The studio announced at the convention that “Fantastic Four” is slated for a Nov. 8, 2024, release and will kick off Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In years past, D23 is where Marvel has dropped big news, including confirmations that “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight,” and “She-Hulk” were all in development.

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four, in theaters November 8, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/K0MyKwdmXj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Advertisement

For years, fans have pushed for Emily Blunt to join her real-life husband in the film as Sue Storm-The Invisible Woman, but she’s repeatedly thrown cold water on the idea.

“I don’t know if superheroes are for me,” Blunt said, referring to the entire genre as “exhausted” in an interview last year. “They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t.”

Blunt did, however, give herself a bit of wiggle room should fan casting dreams come true: “It’s not to say that I would never want to play one ― it would just have to be something so cool, and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested.”

We know little else about “Fantastic Four,” except that the studio is on the hunt for a new director after Jon Watts, who helmed the recent “Spider-Man” trilogy, exited the project in April.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige also confirmed that the film won’t be an origin story, given the many previous iterations of the superhero family in the 2005 film and its sequel, “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,” as well as the much-maligned 2015 reboot.

Advertisement