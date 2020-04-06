Actor John Krasinski’s big-hearted attempt to highlight heroes and humor during the coronavirus crisis hit the sweet spot again on Sunday. (Watch the clip below.)

In a second episode of his new show “Some Good News” on YouTube, “The Office” star introduced a 9-year-old fan of the musical “Hamilton” who missed her chance to see the play because of the pandemic.

Krasinski pledged to fly the girl and her mother to New York to see the show on Broadway when possible. He also introduced his wife, Emily Blunt, who played Mary Poppins in “Mary Poppins Returns,” one of the kid’s favorite films.

It got even better from there. Blunt’s co-star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, just happens to be the Tony-winning creator of “Hamilton.” He popped onto the Zoom session and led the original cast in an online rendition of the opening number, “Alexander Hamilton.”

Aubrey was gobsmacked, to say the least.