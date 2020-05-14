John Krasinski Reveals The George Clooney Prank He Pulled On Jenna Fischer

John Krasinski says he’s not like his prank-loving character Jim from “The Office,” and over the course of the entire series only pulled one real gag on fellow cast member Jenna Fischer.
And it wasn’t even his own.
Speaking on the “Office Ladies” podcast, Krasinski and Fischer recounted the prank, which occurred while shooting on a hot day at Schrute Farms.
“You and I had this scene where we had to drive up to the farmhouse several times, and we’re doing it and I am getting increasingly more hot,” Fischer reminisced:
“I’m like, ‘Oh my God, it’s so hot,’ and we had to turn off the AC for sound and you were like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know, I’m okay, but you’re hot, huh?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m so hot.’ This went on for like 15 minutes, and then all of a sudden you start snickering and you had turned on my seat warmer all the way to the hottest setting.”
“You know what’s sad about that prank?” Krasinski confessed. “I realized that I am such a bad prankster that I stole that prank from Clooney.”
George Clooney pulled the same gag on him when they were filming “Leatherheads.”
“That’s how unoriginal I am,” Krasinski said. “Basically you got Clooney’d is what you got.”
“Oh my gosh,” Fischer said. “I got a recycled prank.”