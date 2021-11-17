John Krasinski Reveals The Only 'Office' Scene He Outright Refused To Do

“The Office” was going to mess with the sitcom’s popular couple, Jim and Pam, and John Krasinski wasn’t having it.

A script for Season 8 (2011-12) of the workplace comedy called for Krasinski’s Jim to “make out” with Pam’s replacement Cathy (Lindsey Broad) while Pam (Jenna Fischer) stayed home on maternity leave.

“That’s the only time I remember putting my foot down … I remember saying things that I never thought I’d say before, like, ‘I’m not going to shoot it,’” Krasinski wrote in the new book “Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office.”

“My feeling is there is a threshold with which you can push our audience,” the actor added in an excerpt shared with the New York Post. “They are so dedicated. We have shown such great respect to them. But there’s a moment where if you push them too far, they’ll never come back. And I think that if you show Jim cheating, they’ll never come back.”

The plotline was eventually dropped. Cathy tried to seduce Jim in a hotel room during a business trip, but failed.

Jim and Pam had a lot of history. Their romance blossomed into a Season 5 engagement featured in the show’s costliest scene ever. The characters got married at Niagara Falls in Season 6.