John Krasinski's 'Good News' Show With Steve Carell Is Just What We Need

John Krasinski launched a homemade show on YouTube Sunday, covering only good news for an “incredibly trying time.” (See the video below.)

It’s called “Some Good News” and if this indeed was a pilot, we say this show deserves an encore.

“The Office” alum highlighted how the “human spirit broke through” during the coronavirus pandemic, then brought in his special guest, former “Office” castmate Steve Carell, for a video chat.

The two warmly discussed old times on the popular workplace comedy (2005-2013), which is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its premiere this year. Krasinski brought up the much-discussed possibility of a reunion show, but he had a deeper message for his castmates.

“Hopefully one day we just get to reunite as people, and all just get to say hi,” Krasinski told Carell. “I miss you a ton, man. ... Boy, are you good news.”