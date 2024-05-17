Entertainmentjohn krasinskiThe Officejenna fischer

John Krasinski Finally Reveals 'The Office' Prop He Always Lied About Taking

And there's one person who will be VERY upset about this.
Carly Ledbetter
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

John Krasinski is finally coming clean.

The “If” director revealed on Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey’s “Office Ladies” podcast that he stole a key item from the set of the beloved NBC sitcom on the day it wrapped.

“The Office” star, who played Jim Halpert on the series that ran for nine years, confessed that he lied about taking the Dunder Mifflin sign ― even when asked by series co-creator Greg Daniels.

“I’ve always lied to Greg that I didn’t take it, but I did. I stole it,” Krasinski said during his podcast appearance, which was released Wednesday.

Kinsey said that she happened to be walking through the parking lot as Krasinski was trying to hide his prized object.

“It was one of my favorite moments of our last days, was watching you try to put it in the back of your car,” Kinsey said, as the group laughed.

“I was like, don’t look over here!” Krasinski joked. “It wasn’t quite dark enough, so it just looked like I was putting a body in a car.”

“And then I remember Greg came up to me at the [wrap] party and was like, ‘Hey, um. We’ve been looking for the sign. Do you know where it is?’”

Actor and director John Krasinski, seen here at AOL HQ on Aug. 17, 2016, in New York City, says he stole the Dunder Mifflin sign from the set of "The Office."
Actor and director John Krasinski, seen here at AOL HQ on Aug. 17, 2016, in New York City, says he stole the Dunder Mifflin sign from the set of "The Office."
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images

“And it was literally like confessing to my dad,” Krasinski said. “And I went ‘No. Nope. No!’ And he goes, ‘Ah, that was the one thing I wanted.’”

Kinsey said she “never told anyone” about watching Krasinski make off with the sign.

“Well, now you did, now you told everyone!” Krasinski joked.

Daniels might come knocking for the sign, given the news that the producer is coming out with a spinoff of the series.

Krasinski spoke about his possible involvement in the new project during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday.

“As of now, I haven’t been asked,” the director said. “But the truth is, I’d do anything for Greg Daniels. It sounds like they have a really fun idea.”

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot