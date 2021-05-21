John Krasinski Reveals Surprising Job He Took After Filming 'The Office' Pilot

John Krasinski may have been more surprised than anyone at the success of “The Office” because he actually took another job after filming the pilot.

And it wasn’t on the screen.

Krasinski on Thursday night was both a guest and 50% of the audience for Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show.” And when the host touched on restaurants during the monologue, he asked Krasinski if he ever waited tables.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Even after the pilot of ‘The Office,’ I went back and waited tables. That’s how little confidence...”

Krasinski said he worked at the Odeon in New York City.

While the news surprised Colbert, Krasinski mentioned it on his YouTube show, “Some Good News,” last year during a discussion with “The Office” co-star Steve Carell.

“I was a waiter when I got that job,” Krasinski said. “I was 23 years old, I was a waiter, and after the pilot I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it. And we all kinda came into it with that vibe. I remember that none of us had done anything huge.”

Krasinski on Thursday was Colbert’s first in-studio guest since the coronavirus pandemic began... and the two engaged in some feats of strength to mark the moment: