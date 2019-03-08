John Legend Composes A Song About Anilingus On 'Desus & Mero' (NSFW)

“Desus & Mero” enlisted John Legend to write a song about anilingus Thursday ― and the EGOT-winning performer did not disappoint.

While Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, the hosts of the new Showtime talk show, went low with funny but crass lyrics, Legend tried to show the guys how to class it up by avoiding an explicit reference to the oral-anal sex act.

“You wanna say it without saying it,” Legend explained.

Then Legend displayed the musical whiz that he is, crafting a catchy tune that could climb the charts if it weren’t for, well, you know.

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you “Chocolate Galaxy.”