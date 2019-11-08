Twitter Users Have Hot Takes On John Legend’s Updated 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'

John Legend dropped his updated, consent-friendly version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” on Friday and it’s pretty hot.

And so are the reactions from Twitter users.

Legend, who recorded the song with Kelly Clarkson, his fellow judge on “The Voice,” announced last month that he was revising the original 1944 lyrics with “newfound sensitivity.”

In recent years, the musical duet has come under fire because the original lyrics can be interpreted to suggest the male singer is using coercion and booze to seduce the female singer. Here’s one way the new lyrics address changing times:

Clarkson: “What will my friends think ...” Legend: “I think they should rejoice.” “... if I have one more drink?” “It’s your body, and your choice.”

Last year, Susan Loesser, the daughter of the song’s composer Frank Loesser, blamed the tune’s new connection to date rape on convicted sex offender Bill Cosby, who was accused of drugging many women and assaulting them.

“Bill Cosby is ruining it for everybody,” she told NBC News.

Here’s the YouTube video with the new version of the 75-year-old song:

As might be expected when something old is updated to reflect changing times, people had strong opinions. Some thought the updated version might send other unintended messages.

This honestly sounds like the dude is just wanting her out of the house. — Hotheaded gunslinger (@MartinG49044068) November 8, 2019

I am also waiting for the PC culture to say, John is forcing Kelly to get out of her house and catch pneumonia. LOL — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) November 8, 2019

Others snarkily wondered if Legend might update other songs with problematic lyrics.

Can’t wait to hear all the rap lyric rewrites, gonna be epic!! — mark dem (@markdem8) November 8, 2019

One person pointed out that the people who are griping about the update may be the ones who need to hear it the most.

The people (men) who have issues with this are exactly the people (men) who need to listen to this.... #ItsNotThatHardGuys — They call me عفراء (@TheyCallMeAfra) November 8, 2019

Another Twitter user wondered if the update was serious or satirical.

Please tell me this was tongue in cheek. If so, brilliant. If not, then unintentionally funny AND brilliant. — Chadwin (@mycerebrallife) November 8, 2019

And one woman suggested there is a place for both versions in the modern world.

I had no issue with the original lyrics myself but your version is absolutely wonderful as well. Both of your voices are awesome — Jesse Roth (@JesseRoth1) November 8, 2019